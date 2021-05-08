Saturday, May 8 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

A Wind Advisory has been issued for several counties from 10PM-7AM. Gusty winds up to 40 mph are possible.

Storms will move in after midnight from the north and push south. Damaging winds will be the main severe threat with this line.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s with a line of storms pushing south. the line will move in after midnight. Severe weather is possible with this line. Damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail up to the size of quarters, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado are all possible. As this line moves south, it will weaken.

Behind this line, temperatures will tumble through the day for Mother’s Day. We start off in the 60’s with temperatures dropping back into the 50’s during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s Sunday night.

The pattern that follows Sunday’s storm is a cool one. We’ll likely find waves of cloudiness too with a chance for some light showers Monday and Tuesday.

Monday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s. Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s. We will end the week with sunshine and temperatures back in the 70’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
64°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 64°

Sunday

67° / 44°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 60% 67° 44°

Monday

60° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 45°

Tuesday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 45°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 62° 44°

Thursday

67° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 67° 49°

Friday

73° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 73° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

2 AM
Strong Storms
63%
71°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
99%
68°

68°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
68°

67°

5 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
87%
67°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
66°

65°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
65°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
64°

61°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
61°

57°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
57°

55°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
55°

54°

1 PM
Cloudy
13%
54°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
53°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
54°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
54°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
54°

54°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
54°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
51°

49°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100