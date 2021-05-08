Saturday, May 8 Forecast

Saturday, during the day, scattered showers and storms are, again, possible as a warm front continues to lift north with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s. Some sun will try to develop during the afternoon. Rain chances then increase late Saturday night as a warm front begins to lift north into the Ozarks. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Showers and storms will push into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday. A line of showers and storms will develop to our west. This line will sweep into the Ozarks early Sunday morning, after midnight Saturday night. This system will gradually weaken as it pushes southeast through sunrise Sunday morning. Strong winds and large hail are possible with stronger to severe parts of the line. An isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

North of the interstate, the threat for severe weather is early in the day Sunday. South of the interstate, the threat for severe weather is during the afternoon as storms flare up again near a cold front. Temperatures Sunday start off in the upper 60’s and fall during the day before the storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

The pattern that follows Sunday’s storm is a cool one. We’ll likely find waves of cloudiness too with a chance for some light showers Monday and Tuesday with rain most likely on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be on the way back up during the second half of next week with the pattern remaining quiet.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

58°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

69° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 69° 53°

Saturday

75° / 63°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 60% 75° 63°

Sunday

69° / 45°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 69° 45°

Monday

59° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 59° 44°

Tuesday

64° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 64° 47°

Wednesday

60° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 60° 47°

Thursday

69° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 69° 49°

