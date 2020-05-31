Saturday, May 30 Overnight Forecast

A few changes have been to the forecast but nothing major. Looks like the sunshine sticks around for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week before shower chances return. We are not looking at a wet pattern, just a day or two of light showers.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 50’s with mostly starry skies.

Sunday will be beautiful again! Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Our area of high pressure will start to shift east, bringing southerly winds that will bring in more humidity. Our ridge will start to break down in the middle of the week, opening the door to rain chances.

Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a more humid air mass under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Tuesday will be warm and sticky. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s, high on the muggy meter. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to have a chance of afternoon showers both days. Temperatures will still top off in the middle 80’s. Not expecting everyone to see rain and not expecting a great amount of rain.

Friday looks dry with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80’s. We will be close to 90° if not in the 90’s by Saturday.