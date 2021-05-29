Saturday, May 29 Evening Forecast

What a chilly Saturday it was across the Ozarks! Clouds held on a lot longer than anticipated, keeping it a few degrees cooler than forecast. It did not feel like the official, or unofficial, start to summer. Take a look at the cloud deck at 6 pm on Friday. The white is cloud coverage and the black areas are where you would be seeing sunshine.

We will continue to see the clouds moving to the southeast, bringing clear conditions overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quite cool and into the low-40’s across parts of the Ozarks. Some places could even see upper-30’s, but I don’t think we will need to worry about frost.

On Sunday we should see plenty of sunshine, but we can expect increasing clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be warmer, but staying a solid 10 degrees below average. It will be a pleasant day to be out of the area lakes, but I would not be brave enough to jump in!

Our next disturbance will build in late on Sunday, bringing the chance of rain to the area overnight. Some models have the rain chances arriving late Sunday evening, but I am going to leave it with an overnight time frame. This shouldn’t be a wash-out for your Memorial Day, but it may force some of your plans indoors. The further east you are the better your chances are to staying dry on Memorial Day.

The pattern will stay active with rain chances into Wednesday. Tuesday looks to be the rainiest day of the upcoming week.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

55°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

57°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

55°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

57°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

54°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

56° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 56° 43°

Sunday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 71° 53°

Monday

69° / 55°
Showers
Showers 39% 69° 55°

Tuesday

67° / 58°
Showers
Showers 45% 67° 58°

Wednesday

70° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 70° 57°

Thursday

76° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 59°

Friday

80° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
2%
53°

53°

11 PM
Clear
2%
53°

51°

12 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
3%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
4%
49°

47°

3 AM
Clear
8%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
46°

48°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
48°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
52°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
57°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

63°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°
