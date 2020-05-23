Saturday, May 23 Forecast

Weather

Shower/storm chances continue into the holiday weekend --

An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Greene County until 1 PM Saturday morning. 2-3″ fell very quickly and with already saturated soils, flooding will continue to be a concern. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Saturday will be the driest day this holiday weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a chance of showers and storms. Most of these storms will be isolated and scattered in nature. Just keep an eye to the sky if you have any plans outside. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s.

Sunday more scattered showers and storms will push in. These will be more widespread. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Monday for Memorial Day temperatures will drop off in the upper 70’s with more widespread showers and storms. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.

Our active, wet, unsettled pattern will continue into much of next week with a chance of showers and storms each day into next weekend. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Clear

Springfield

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

West Plains

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 64°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 66°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 82° 66°

Monday

77° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 77° 64°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 76° 64°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 80° 65°

Thursday

76° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

63°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

