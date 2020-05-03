Saturday, May 2 Overnight Forecast

Breaking News
After a summer-like day with temperatures in the middle and some upper 80’s, storm chances and cooler, but closer to average, conditions return.

Overnight tonight a front will move through the Ozarks. This front will stick around, bringing us storm chances through Monday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s. As this front moves through, a few showers and storms will be possible. There is a marginal risk for severe weather. That means one or two could become strong to severe with main threats being hail up to the size of quarters and damaging winds up to 60 mph. Not everyone will see these storms.

Sunday, the same front will linger around, closer to the state line. This will bring another round of showers and storms. Another marginal risk of severe weather is possible. That means one or two could become strong to severe with main threats being large hail and damaging winds. Again, not everyone will see these storms, and Sunday will not be a washout day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday, the SAME front will linger into the Ozarks and act as a warm front. This will bring in gulf moisture that will interact with instability and wind energy; all ingredients needed for severe weather. Monday there is a slight risk for strong to severe storms. This means some storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday, those showers will lingering early but will clear out leaving behind a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday will be the nicest day this week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70’s. Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday.

Overcast

Springfield

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 63°

Sunday

73° / 59°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 73° 59°

Monday

74° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 74° 58°

Tuesday

70° / 50°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 70° 50°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 70° 50°

Thursday

66° / 50°
Showers possible
Showers possible 0% 66° 50°

Friday

64° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 64° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

63°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

66°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

67°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

68°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

