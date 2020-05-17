Saturday, May 16 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Showers continue into Sunday morning, fading Sunday afternoon --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had a few showers and storms through the morning. Showers became more widespread by the afternoon. They will continue into the overnight hours and into Sunday morning before finally moving out.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for counties south of I-44 until 11 AM Sunday morning. Up to an inch and half of rain is still possible. REMEMBER: Turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with showers and storms likely. No severe weather is expected but lightning and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Sunday, we’ll start off the day with scattered showers. Again, no severe weather is expected. A cold front will FINALLY push through Sunday afternoon bringing the showers with it. Behind it will be cooler and breezy conditions, more refreshing than cold. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with thinning clouds during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday, we will still be stuck in the circulation of the storm system off to our east. This will keep a few clouds around and breezy, northerly winds. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday we will see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will warm up into the middle 70’s with pleasant conditions and sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday, a few light showers are possible. Otherwise, a few clouds during the day will be possible. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Friday a few clouds are likely with humid conditions returning. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Saturday, our shower and storm chances return.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
63°F A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
61°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
64°F Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 63°

Sunday

73° / 51°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 73° 51°

Monday

68° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 68° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 50°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 70° 50°

Wednesday

74° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 74° 54°

Thursday

78° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 61°

Friday

81° / 64°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

10 PM
Light Rain
60%
67°

67°

11 PM
Light Rain
60%
67°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

2 AM
Showers
60%
64°

64°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
64°

63°

4 AM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
63°

63°

6 AM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

7 AM
Showers
50%
63°

64°

8 AM
Showers
50%
64°

65°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Wild Animalhttps://www.ozarksfirst.com/weather/weathertour/#//

Trending Stories