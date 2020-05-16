Saturday, May 16 Forecast

Showers and storms continue into the weekend. I don’t expect washout days but keep the rain jacket handy. Flooding continues to be a concern. We are finally going to start drying out by next week.

Saturday, scattered showers and storms continue with another front pushing through. This could bring one or two strong storms but that threat looks low. Flooding is still a concern with saturated soils and aggravated creeks and rivers. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday, one last front will push through early in the day. This will bring our final round of showers and storms. No severe weather is expected but, again, flooding will be a concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.





Monday is when we will finally start to dry out! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will increase from the lower 70’s to the lower 80’s by the end of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine and what looks like low humidity for much of the week! A few clouds move in by Friday.