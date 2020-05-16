Saturday, May 16 Forecast

Storm chances continue, drying out next week --

Showers and storms continue into the weekend. I don’t expect washout days but keep the rain jacket handy. Flooding continues to be a concern. We are finally going to start drying out by next week.

Saturday, scattered showers and storms continue with another front pushing through. This could bring one or two strong storms but that threat looks low. Flooding is still a concern with saturated soils and aggravated creeks and rivers. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday, one last front will push through early in the day. This will bring our final round of showers and storms. No severe weather is expected but, again, flooding will be a concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Monday is when we will finally start to dry out! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will increase from the lower 70’s to the lower 80’s by the end of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine and what looks like low humidity for much of the week! A few clouds move in by Friday.

Clear

Springfield

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Overcast

Branson

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Few Clouds

Harrison

58°F Few Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Overcast

West Plains

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 75° 63°

Saturday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 63°

Sunday

73° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 73° 50°

Monday

70° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 47°

Tuesday

72° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 72° 50°

Wednesday

76° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 57°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 81° 62°

Hourly Forecast

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

63°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

72°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

68°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

67°

10 PM
Light Rain
60%
67°

67°

11 PM
Light Rain
60%
67°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

Trending Stories