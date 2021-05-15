Saturday, May 15 Overnight Forecast

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along and north of the interstate. There will be a tendency for showers and thunderstorms to focus closer to Central Missouri by afternoon as a warm front slowly lifts north across the area. That said, there will still be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to the south. Sunday should also be warmer and more humid with highs in the 70s.

No widespread severe weather is expected over the weekend, but a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

The pattern next week will remain active with a chance for showers and thunderstorms every day. A front may try to stall out over the area Monday through Tuesday with much of the area on the north side of the boundary. Temperatures will be mild with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days as weak waves of upper-level energy work on the stalled front.

A stronger upper-level storm is expected to sweep across the region Wednesday into Thursday. This will lead to the front lifting north across the area and somewhat warmer temperatures. This might also be a period when stronger storms are possible as the wind energy in the atmosphere strengthens and organizes storms a bit more.

Rainfall will be locally heavy over the next week and will add up over time with general rain totals of 2 to 4″ expected through Thursday.