Saturday, May 15 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along and north of the interstate. There will be a tendency for showers and thunderstorms to focus closer to Central Missouri by afternoon as a warm front slowly lifts north across the area. That said, there will still be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to the south. Sunday should also be warmer and more humid with highs in the 70s.

No widespread severe weather is expected over the weekend, but a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

The pattern next week will remain active with a chance for showers and thunderstorms every day. A front may try to stall out over the area Monday through Tuesday with much of the area on the north side of the boundary. Temperatures will be mild with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days as weak waves of upper-level energy work on the stalled front.

A stronger upper-level storm is expected to sweep across the region Wednesday into Thursday. This will lead to the front lifting north across the area and somewhat warmer temperatures. This might also be a period when stronger storms are possible as the wind energy in the atmosphere strengthens and organizes storms a bit more.

Rainfall will be locally heavy over the next week and will add up over time with general rain totals of 2 to 4″ expected through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

57°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mostly cloudy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

58°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

57°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Cloudy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

68° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 68° 59°

Sunday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 61°

Monday

71° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 71° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 76° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 63°

Thursday

75° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 64°

Friday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
59°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
59°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
59°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
12%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
57°

59°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
59°

61°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
61°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
64°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

76°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

67°

10 PM
Few Showers
33%
67°

66°

11 PM
Showers
37%
66°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100