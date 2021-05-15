Saturday, May 15 Forecast

A warm front will try to make inroads into the area this weekend. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times through the weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread into the area from the west on Saturday with a tendency for the higher coverage of showers to shift east by late in the day. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and low 70s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along and north of the interstate. There will be a tendency for showers and thunderstorms to focus closer to Central Missouri by afternoon as a warm front slowly lifts north across the area. That said, there will still be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to the south. Sunday should also be warmer and more humid with highs in the 70s.

No widespread severe weather is expected over the weekend, but a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

The pattern next week will remain active with a chance for showers and thunderstorms every day. A front may try to stall out over the area Monday through Tuesday with much of the area on the north side of the boundary. Temperatures will be mild with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days as weak waves of upper-level energy work on the stalled front.

A stronger upper-level storm is expected to sweep across the region Wednesday into Thursday. This will lead to the front lifting north across the area and somewhat warmer temperatures. This might also be a period when stronger storms are possible as the wind energy in the atmosphere strengthens and organizes storms a bit more.

Rainfall will be locally heavy over the next week and will add up over time with general rain totals of 2 to 4″ expected through Thursday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

More clouds with a chance of showers. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F More clouds with a chance of showers. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 53°

Saturday

68° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 68° 59°

Sunday

74° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 74° 60°

Monday

71° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 71° 60°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 62°

Thursday

75° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

1 AM
Showers
56%
59°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
55°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
55°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
54°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

56°

8 AM
Showers
48%
56°

57°

9 AM
Rain
65%
57°

56°

10 AM
Rain
77%
56°

58°

11 AM
Rain
75%
58°

59°

12 PM
Rain
80%
59°

60°

1 PM
Rain
81%
60°

61°

2 PM
Rain
73%
61°

62°

3 PM
Rain
82%
62°

63°

4 PM
Light Rain
70%
63°

64°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
64°

65°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
65°

64°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
64°

63°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
63°

61°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
61°

61°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
61°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

