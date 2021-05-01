Saturday, May 1 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

What a great start to the weekend! I hope you enjoyed it because rain chances move back in on Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with increasing clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph gusting up to 20.

Sunday the rest of the storm that we saw earlier this week will move through the Ozarks. This storm will bring showers and thunderstorms for the day on Sunday. Severe weather isn’t out of the question but the threat as of right now remains low. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Monday temperatures pop back up into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with an isolated storm possible. Overnight Monday into Tuesday a cold front will push in and that could bring a strong storm or two. Stay weather aware during this time period. Large hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat at this time.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s. Lingering showers will continue Tuesday and move out Tuesday night.

Wednesday the sunshine returns will temperatures in the middle 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

To end the week, temperatures will be below average will a chance of showers here and there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

71° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 60°

Sunday

70° / 60°
Showers
Showers 60% 70° 60°

Monday

79° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 79° 57°

Tuesday

63° / 46°
Storms
Storms 30% 63° 46°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 67° 50°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Showers
Showers 20% 66° 45°

Friday

68° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 68° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
61°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
63°

65°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
65°

65°

10 AM
Showers
40%
65°

67°

11 AM
Showers
41%
67°

67°

12 PM
Showers
56%
67°

67°

1 PM
Light Rain
60%
67°

68°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
68°

69°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
69°

68°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

69°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
69°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

64°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100