Saturday, May 1 Forecast

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine as high pressure sticks around. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with breezy conditions out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday the rest of the storm that we saw earlier this week will move through the Ozarks. This storm will bring showers and thunderstorms for the day on Sunday. Severe weather isn’t out of the question but the threat as of right now remains low. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Monday temperatures pop back up into the lower 80’s with an isolated storm possible. Overnight Monday into Tuesday a cold front will push in and that could bring a strong storm or two. Stay weather aware during this time period.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday the sunshine returns will temperatures in the middle 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

To end the week, temperatures will be below average will a chance of showers here and there.

Clear

Springfield Mo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 53°

Saturday

79° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 79° 59°

Sunday

70° / 60°
Showers
Showers 60% 70° 60°

Monday

81° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 81° 59°

Tuesday

63° / 48°
Storms
Storms 30% 63° 48°

Wednesday

66° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 66° 46°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 66° 45°

