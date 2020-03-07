Saturday, March 7 Evening Forecast

Pleasant but breezy tonight, fire danger early tomorrow

A pleasant, but breezy night is ahead.

We’re sandwiched between two pressure centers, so winds out of the south stay breezy with gusts to 25 mph. Low temperatures dip into the lower 40’s.

We’ll keep breezy southerly winds on Sunday, gusts to 35 mph expected. With moisture slow to return, a fire danger is expected early. No outdoor burning! Any fires would spread rapidly.

Highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal in the middle/upper 60’s.

Showers arrive after midnight as our next big storm approaches the Ozarks. Expect widespread rain on Monday morning with lows starting in the middle/ upper 40’s.

Showers/ thunder will be widespread on Monday. Rain totals of 0.75-1″ are expected. Highs stay mild in the lower 60’s.

Rain exits Monday night leaving Tuesday the dry and mild with highs in the 60’s.

Our next storm quickly approaches by Wednesday bringing an additional round of showers/ thunder. That front could stall south keeping rain chances healthiest in southern Missouri/ northern Arkansas by late next week. It looks like our next big storm after that arrives Saturday.

Temperatures stay mild and above average through the 7-day forecast.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Some passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

64° / 41°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 64° 41°

Sunday

69° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 69° 49°

Monday

61° / 42°
Windy with rain and possibly some thunder
Windy with rain and possibly some thunder 60% 61° 42°

Tuesday

63° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 63° 46°

Wednesday

65° / 46°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 65° 46°

Thursday

65° / 46°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 65° 46°

Friday

60° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 60° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

