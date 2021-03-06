Saturday, March 6 Forecast

This weekend looks fantastic! Saturday will be sunny with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s. Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 60’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday will be even warmer with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be our transition day as our pattern starts to change. Moisture will move into the area and set the stage for a wet pattern for the end of the week. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

The jet stream, or the path that storms tend to take, will situate over the Ozarks. At the same time, a cold front will be slow to move south across the state. These two together will act as a storm highway with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible. Wednesday into Saturday, heavy rain and flooding look to be a concern with multiple rounds of rain expected. With that in mind, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Also, we can’t rule out a few stronger storms next week either. Again, something that is still uncertain.







Temperatures will be above average through Thursday before dropping back into the 50’s by Friday of next week.