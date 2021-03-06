Saturday, March 6 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

This weekend looks fantastic! Saturday will be sunny with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s. Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 60’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday will be even warmer with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be our transition day as our pattern starts to change. Moisture will move into the area and set the stage for a wet pattern for the end of the week. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

The jet stream, or the path that storms tend to take, will situate over the Ozarks. At the same time, a cold front will be slow to move south across the state. These two together will act as a storm highway with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible. Wednesday into Saturday, heavy rain and flooding look to be a concern with multiple rounds of rain expected. With that in mind, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Also, we can’t rule out a few stronger storms next week either. Again, something that is still uncertain.

Temperatures will be above average through Thursday before dropping back into the 50’s by Friday of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing with patchy fog. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clearing with patchy fog. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

34°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

30°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 30°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 30°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 60° 35°

Sunday

63° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 40°

Monday

66° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 66° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 66° 58°

Wednesday

69° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 69° 58°

Thursday

68° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 68° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

1 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
1%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
1%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
1%
31°

32°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

8 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

9 PM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

10 PM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

11 PM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
2%
41°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100