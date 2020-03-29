Saturday, March 28 Overnight Forecast

Sunshine returns, cooler temperatures

We started off the day with showers and a few thunderstorms. We also saw breezy conditions with gusts up to 35-45 mph. It will still be breezy overnight tonight and Sunday but the sun does return for the end of the weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 40’s with clearing skies and mostly starry skies. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the middle and upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be breezy out of the west at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday, we will start off clear but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s. Showers will start to move in overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Showers are likely Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the upper 50’s. We are not looking at severe weather with this round of showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Most of the severe weather will stay to our south. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

The sunshine returns on Wednesday with temperatures back in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Clouds return Thursday with a chance of showers overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60’s.

Clear

Springfield

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
44°F Windy with clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

75° / 44°
Windy, thunderstorms likely early
Windy, thunderstorms likely early 40% 75° 44°

Sunday

66° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 66° 44°

Monday

67° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 67° 48°

Tuesday

57° / 39°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 40% 57° 39°

Wednesday

63° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 63° 44°

Thursday

63° / 46°
Morning showers
Morning showers 0% 63° 46°

Friday

57° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 57° 35°

Hourly Forecast

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

46°

7 AM
Clear
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

