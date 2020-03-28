Saturday, March 28 Forecast

Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the middle 70’s under a mix of sun and clouds. As the cold front associated with the same storm system that has been bringing us showers and storms pushes through, this could help develop a few showers and storms on its way out, mainly east of Highway 65. A few of these could be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

A cooler airmass will move in and drop temperatures back into the middle 60’s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday will still be warm with temperatures in the middle 60’s and increasing clouds ahead of our next rainmaker. Showers move in overnight Monday with temperatures dropping into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be wet with showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday the sunshine returns. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.