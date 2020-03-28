Saturday, March 28 Forecast

Weather

Shower/storm chances, cooler air coming --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the middle 70’s under a mix of sun and clouds. As the cold front associated with the same storm system that has been bringing us showers and storms pushes through, this could help develop a few showers and storms on its way out, mainly east of Highway 65. A few of these could be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

A cooler airmass will move in and drop temperatures back into the middle 60’s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday will still be warm with temperatures in the middle 60’s and increasing clouds ahead of our next rainmaker. Showers move in overnight Monday with temperatures dropping into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be wet with showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday the sunshine returns. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 64°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 80° 64°

Saturday

75° / 44°
Windy, thunderstorms likely early
Windy, thunderstorms likely early 40% 75° 44°

Sunday

66° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 66° 44°

Monday

66° / 48°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 66° 48°

Tuesday

57° / 40°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 40% 57° 40°

Wednesday

62° / 42°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 62° 42°

Thursday

62° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 62° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
71°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
70°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
71°

75°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
75°

69°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour 300x250

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate