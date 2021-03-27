Saturday, March 27 Overnight Forecast

After a warm day, there were a few showers and storms that came with a cold front. Behind that front is cooler, but seasonal, temperatures.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with a few clouds.





Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 60’s but with plenty of sunshine again! Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s.

Monday the sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s. It will also be breezy.

Tuesday clouds will increase with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. A front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday. This could bring a shower or two to the area, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s. Any plants you have should be covered or bring them inside if you can.

Thursday into Friday there will be lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 60’s! It looks like it will be that way into Easter weekend as well. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s.