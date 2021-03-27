Saturday, March 27 Overnight Forecast

After a warm day, there were a few showers and storms that came with a cold front. Behind that front is cooler, but seasonal, temperatures.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with a few clouds.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 60’s but with plenty of sunshine again! Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s.

Monday the sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s. It will also be breezy.

Tuesday clouds will increase with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. A front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday. This could bring a shower or two to the area, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s. Any plants you have should be covered or bring them inside if you can.

Thursday into Friday there will be lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 60’s! It looks like it will be that way into Easter weekend as well. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

55°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
42°F Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

Branson

55°F Rain Shower Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

63°F Rain Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

55° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 55° 42°

Sunday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 61° 41°

Monday

68° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 68° 47°

Tuesday

67° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 41°

Wednesday

53° / 32°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 53° 32°

Thursday

57° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 57° 38°

Friday

64° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 64° 45°

