Saturday, March 27 Forecast

This weekend looks great to be outside and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine!

A cold front will push through Saturday evening/night bringing a chance of showers and storms to the Ozarks and bring cooler conditions. The Storm Prediction Center has areas south and east of the interstate in a slight risk for severe weather. So, one or two storms could become strong with severe with the main threats being large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 60’s but with plenty of sunshine again! Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s.

Monday the sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Tuesday clouds will increase with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. A front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring a strong storm or two. Something that will need to be monitored as we get closer to the middle of next week.