Saturday, March 21 Overnight Forecast

The sun came out and helped warm temperatures into the lower 50’s. We are back in the 40’s with light showers to end the weekend. A big warm-up is coming for the middle of this week.

Areal Flood Advisories have been extended for counties along and south of Highway 60 until Sunday morning.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with increasing clouds and increasing showers from west to east. Showers can be expected by sunrise.

Sunday will be cool and damp. Temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 40’s with light showers for most of the day. Generally, we are looking at less than half an inch areawide. However, with already saturated soils and aggravated creeks, minor flooding is still possible. As always, turn around, don’t drown. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday returns a chance of showers for most of the Ozarks. A few of these could be strong and possibly severe especially near the Stateline. This is something that will need to be monitored as time gets closer. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Wednesday will be the best day this week. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday is trending drier than originally thought. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will move through the overnight hours. These could bring a severe threat. Something that is still uncertain at this time.

Friday will be wetter. Showers are likely with temperatures in the middle 60’s.