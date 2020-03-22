Saturday, March 21 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Cool & damp Sunday, big warm-up coming --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sun came out and helped warm temperatures into the lower 50’s. We are back in the 40’s with light showers to end the weekend. A big warm-up is coming for the middle of this week.

Areal Flood Advisories have been extended for counties along and south of Highway 60 until Sunday morning.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with increasing clouds and increasing showers from west to east. Showers can be expected by sunrise.

Sunday will be cool and damp. Temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 40’s with light showers for most of the day. Generally, we are looking at less than half an inch areawide. However, with already saturated soils and aggravated creeks, minor flooding is still possible. As always, turn around, don’t drown. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday returns a chance of showers for most of the Ozarks. A few of these could be strong and possibly severe especially near the Stateline. This is something that will need to be monitored as time gets closer. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Wednesday will be the best day this week. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday is trending drier than originally thought. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will move through the overnight hours. These could bring a severe threat. Something that is still uncertain at this time.

Friday will be wetter. Showers are likely with temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Broken Clouds

Springfield

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
38°F Rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
37°F Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

37°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
34°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

52° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 38°

Sunday

48° / 42°
Cloudy with rain in the morning
Cloudy with rain in the morning 40% 48° 42°

Monday

62° / 49°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 62° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 46°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 68° 46°

Wednesday

75° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 54°

Thursday

73° / 53°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 73° 53°

Friday

65° / 46°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 65° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

3 AM
Showers
40%
41°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

5 AM
Rain
70%
41°

40°

6 AM
Rain
90%
40°

39°

7 AM
Rain
90%
39°

38°

8 AM
Rain
80%
38°

38°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
38°

39°

10 AM
Showers
60%
39°

39°

11 AM
Showers
40%
39°

40°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
40°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

43°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
43°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
46°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

9 PM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate