Saturday, March 21 Forecast

Saturday, temperatures will warm back up into the lower 50’s with more sunshine during the afternoon. This will be the better half of the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with rain moving in.

Sunday will be rainy and cool. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s. No severe weather is expected with this round of showers.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday rain returns yet again. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s, it will be breezy and there will be limited instability or fuel for strong to severe storms. This is something that will be monitored for the potential for stronger storms. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday with be a picture-perfect day! Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Enjoy it because more rain is on the way. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Thursday thunderstorms return. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s. This is another day that will need to be monitored for the chance for severe weather.

