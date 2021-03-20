Saturday, March 20 Overnight Forecast

What a great start to the weekend! We had plenty of sunshine and temperatures topped off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s! We have another nice day on tap before more rain chances for next week.

Overnight tonight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly starry skies. Clouds will increase by morning.

Sunday looks great again! Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with a few clouds and breezy conditions out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Monday will start off dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move in during the afternoon to the west and move east through the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely.

Showers will continue into Tuesday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move out later in the day. Overall, half an inch to up to an inch of rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with our next rain chances moving in overnight into Thursday. Temperatures hover around 60 for the rest of the week with a few rain chances sprinkled in. By the end of next week, temperatures will be close to 70°!

Clear

Springfield Mo

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low near 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A few clouds overnight. Low near 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

53° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 53° 41°

Sunday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 64° 46°

Monday

61° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 61° 49°

Tuesday

60° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 60° 40°

Wednesday

58° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 42°

Thursday

59° / 38°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 59° 38°

Friday

65° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 65° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

11 PM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
50°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
44°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
44°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
43°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
47°

52°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
52°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°
