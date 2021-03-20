Saturday, March 20 Overnight Forecast

What a great start to the weekend! We had plenty of sunshine and temperatures topped off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s! We have another nice day on tap before more rain chances for next week.

Overnight tonight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly starry skies. Clouds will increase by morning.

Sunday looks great again! Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with a few clouds and breezy conditions out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.







Monday will start off dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move in during the afternoon to the west and move east through the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely.

Showers will continue into Tuesday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move out later in the day. Overall, half an inch to up to an inch of rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with our next rain chances moving in overnight into Thursday. Temperatures hover around 60 for the rest of the week with a few rain chances sprinkled in. By the end of next week, temperatures will be close to 70°!