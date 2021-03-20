Saturday, March 20 Forecast

Saturday looks great for the first official day of Spring! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday looks great again! Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with a few clouds and breezy conditions out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Monday will start off dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move in during the late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with showers likely.

Showers will continue into Tuesday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move out later in the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with our next rain chances moving in overnight into Thursday. Temperatures hover around 60 for the rest of the week with a few rain chances sprinkled in.

Clear

Springfield Mo

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 29°

Saturday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 60° 39°

Sunday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 64° 46°

Monday

61° / 48°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 61° 48°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 61° 41°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 42°

Thursday

62° / 39°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 62° 39°

Hourly Forecast

41°

1 AM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

2 AM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

3 AM
Clear
2%
37°

34°

4 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

6 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

7 AM
Clear
2%
31°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
33°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
38°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

52°

8 PM
Clear
2%
52°

50°

9 PM
Clear
2%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
3%
48°

48°

11 PM
Clear
4%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
5%
47°
Weather App Team 300x250

