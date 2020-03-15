Saturday, March 14 Overnight Forecast

Dry Sunday, more rain to come --

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder rolled in last night! We picked up a little over an inch here at KOLR 10 and a little less than an inch at the airport. The good news is we will be dry for Sunday before more showers move in.

An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for counties south of Highway 60 until this around midnight. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. A few lingering showers and some patchy drizzle is possible.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, in the upper 40’s. Showers will move in during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s.

We then enter a wet pattern for much of the week with a gradual warming trend.

Monday will be a wet day again. Showers can be expected especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Tuesday looks like Springfield may stay dry with showers likely south of Springfield and closer to the Stateline. Something that will need to be monitored. Temperatures will be higher, near 60, with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look interesting. A stronger, more organized storm system will push through bringing showers and storms both days. Temperatures will be in the 60’s both days. This storm needs to be monitored carefully with the potential for strong to severe storms both days.

The potential for flooding will be high by the end of the week with several rounds of rain expected.

A cold front will come through late week and into the weekend, bringing a much cooler and drier airmass.

Overcast

Springfield

39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

41°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

49° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 49° 39°

Monday

51° / 45°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 50% 51° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 59° 50°

Wednesday

64° / 56°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 64° 56°

Thursday

69° / 45°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 60% 69° 45°

Friday

55° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 55° 32°

Saturday

49° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
40°

39°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
39°

39°

4 AM
Showers
40%
39°

39°

5 AM
Showers
50%
39°

38°

6 AM
Rain
70%
38°

39°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

39°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
39°

39°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

39°

10 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

40°

11 AM
Light Rain
60%
40°

41°

12 PM
Light Rain
60%
41°

42°

1 PM
Showers
50%
42°

43°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
43°

45°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
45°

45°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

