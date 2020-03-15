Saturday, March 14 Overnight Forecast

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder rolled in last night! We picked up a little over an inch here at KOLR 10 and a little less than an inch at the airport. The good news is we will be dry for Sunday before more showers move in.

An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for counties south of Highway 60 until this around midnight. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. A few lingering showers and some patchy drizzle is possible.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, in the upper 40’s. Showers will move in during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s.

We then enter a wet pattern for much of the week with a gradual warming trend.





Monday will be a wet day again. Showers can be expected especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Tuesday looks like Springfield may stay dry with showers likely south of Springfield and closer to the Stateline. Something that will need to be monitored. Temperatures will be higher, near 60, with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look interesting. A stronger, more organized storm system will push through bringing showers and storms both days. Temperatures will be in the 60’s both days. This storm needs to be monitored carefully with the potential for strong to severe storms both days.

The potential for flooding will be high by the end of the week with several rounds of rain expected.

A cold front will come through late week and into the weekend, bringing a much cooler and drier airmass.