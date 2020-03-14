Saturday, March 14 Forecast

Soggy pattern for the next week --

Saturday will be a damp and cold day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with showers likely all day. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible so there is a limited flooding threat for most of the Ozarks.

Showers taper off through the overnight hours. By the time all is said and done, anywhere between 1-1.5″ is possible. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s.

Sunday will the “better” half of the weekend. Temperatures will be higher, in the lower 50’s, but with mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next rainmaker. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

We will then enter a wet pattern for much of next week with rounds of showers and storms possible each day.

Monday through Thursday there is a chance of showers and storms each day. I think the severe weather threat is low for most of the days. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 60’s by the end of the week. We may finally start to dry out by Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time.

Overcast

Springfield

43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

41°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

39°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

45° / 36°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 90% 45° 36°

Sunday

49° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 49° 39°

Monday

53° / 46°
Light rain early
Light rain early 50% 53° 46°

Tuesday

59° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 59° 49°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 62° 54°

Thursday

67° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 67° 50°

Friday

60° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 60° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

6 PM
Showers
60%
44°

44°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
42°

40°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

38°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

38°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

37°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

37°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

38°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

40°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

