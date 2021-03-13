Saturday, March 13 Overnight Forecast

Weather

The rain came to an end early in the day today, leaving behind soggy conditions. This break will be short-lived with another round of showers and storms coming for Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50’s with patchy drizzle and otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will also be possible. Showers move in overnight into the early morning hours.

Don’t forget: we spring our clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning at 2am. You lose an hour of sleep but that’s a sign that Spring is getting closer!

Sunday looks wet and stormy. A front will swing into the Ozarks bringing the chance of strong to possibly severe storms. Right now the threat looks to be closer to the state line but the majority of the rain will stay in Arkansas. Regardless, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible for Sunday. Flooding will still be a huge concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Monday a few clouds will linger. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Wednesday there is another chance for strong to severe storms as another strong storm system moves in. Timing, totals, and intensity still need to be narrowed down better, which will happen as time gets closer, so stay up-to-date with the forecast. As of right now, this system has the potential to bring strong to severe storms to the Ozarks.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Branson

51°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Harrison

50°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
50°F Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

53° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 52°

Sunday

60° / 44°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 80% 60° 44°

Monday

66° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 66° 42°

Tuesday

67° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 52°

Wednesday

61° / 38°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 61° 38°

Thursday

48° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 30% 48° 33°

Friday

54° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
52°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
51°

51°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
51°

51°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
51°

53°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

56°

12 PM
Few Showers
32%
56°

56°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
56°

57°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
57°

56°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
56°

54°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
54°

53°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
53°

53°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
53°

52°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
94%
52°

51°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
51°

51°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
51°

50°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
50°

50°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
50°

