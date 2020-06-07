Saturday, June 6 Overnight Forecast

Well, it was hot and humid today with temperatures in the lower 90’s and feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s! Wash, rinse, and repeat for Sunday before the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Cristobal impacts the Ozarks Monday night into Tuesday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will be in the lower 70’s with warm and muggy conditions under mostly starry skies.

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

The area of high pressure sitting over the Ozarks will move east, opening the door for the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Monday will be our transition day. The remnants of Cristobal will move into Arkansas, so showers will stay south but the outer bands of clouds will move across the state line. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80’s with hot and humid conditions. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be wet. The remnants will continue north in the Ozarks. This will drop several inches very quickly. 2-4″+ will be possible. There will be a significant drop off in totals so a small change in track can mean big changes in rain totals. Temperatures will be cool in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.





Wednesday the sunshine returns and will stick around for the rest of the weekend with temperatures in the 80’s.