Saturday, June 6 Forecast

An area of high pressure will keep us mostly dry and sunny.

Saturday, an isolated shower/storm is possible but overall we will stay dry and hot. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.





Sunday will be hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and possibly the lower 100’s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.





Monday will be a transition day. There will be a few clouds, showers mainly south. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s as well as humid. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move in Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be wet with showers all day from Cristobal. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Several inches of rain are expected and flooding with be a concern.





Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and nicer with lower humidity levels. Temperatures will only top off in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the 60’s.