Saturday, June 29 Overnight Forecast

Heat & Humidity Continue, Shower Chance Return Later This Week —

After another hot and humid day with temperatures topping off once again in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, we keep the warm and humid conditions through the overnight hours. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly clear conditions.

Sunday, the heat and humidity continue to crank with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s once again. Feel-like temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures till once again be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. An isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. We’ll see a few clouds through the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Our ridge of high pressure that has been bringing us these hot and humid conditions will start to break during the middle of next week. Tuesday, we will see a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday there will be a chance of showers especially during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Thursday through Saturday, we will keep the chance of showers and storms each day with temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.