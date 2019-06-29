Saturday, June 29 Forecast

Staying Warm & Muggy Into the Weekend —

Our pattern has not changed. We’ll keep the hot and humid conditions through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out daily especially in the afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will reach the middle and upper 90’s both days, which is hot but not hot enough for heat advisory criteria, which is around 105. Regardless, be sure to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans, and take frequent breaks inside if you can. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

The ridge of high pressure that has been bringing us these hot and humid conditions will start to break down during the beginning of next week. Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will still be in upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Tuesday, a few clouds will move in but we will stay dry. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. This pattern will start to break down through the beginning of the week, opening the door for shower chances by the end of next week.

Wednesday a chance of showers and storms will move in and those chances will continue into Thursday. Timing and totals are still something that will have to be determined as time gets closer. Shower chances continue into the end of next week and into the weekend.



