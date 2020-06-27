Saturday, June 27 Overnight Forecast

A few showers/ storms possible north this evening





Clouds have kept temperatures in the 80’s today but it is steamy out there with dew points over 70 degrees.

This evening, a front draped to the north will feed on this heat/ humidity prompting a few showers/ storms in central Missouri. Any storms that grow strong enough could be capable of damaging winds/ large hail. This threat is low.

Otherwise, it stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

Sunday will be dry, mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Expect highs near 90 degrees to feel steamier with dew points over 70 degrees again. Stay hydrated!

By Monday, a summery set-up takes shape. Expect highs near 90 degrees feeling closer to 100-105 degrees daily. Overnight lows stay muggy, only dropping into the 70’s.

With a few weak storm triggers nearby, storms could bubble on the heat and humidity daily. These storms would be spotty, not organized, and capable of lightning and heavy rain. No day will be a washout.

We dry out some by Friday, staying steaming heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

85°F Broken Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

85°F Few Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
72°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

85°F Broken Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

87° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 87° 72°

Sunday

91° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 72°

Monday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 89° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 89° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 72°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 90° 72°

Thursday

89° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 89° 70°

Friday

86° / 70°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 20% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

