Saturday, June 27 Overnight Forecast

Clouds have kept temperatures in the 80’s today but it is steamy out there with dew points over 70 degrees.

This evening, a front draped to the north will feed on this heat/ humidity prompting a few showers/ storms in central Missouri. Any storms that grow strong enough could be capable of damaging winds/ large hail. This threat is low.

Otherwise, it stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

Sunday will be dry, mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Expect highs near 90 degrees to feel steamier with dew points over 70 degrees again. Stay hydrated!

By Monday, a summery set-up takes shape. Expect highs near 90 degrees feeling closer to 100-105 degrees daily. Overnight lows stay muggy, only dropping into the 70’s.

With a few weak storm triggers nearby, storms could bubble on the heat and humidity daily. These storms would be spotty, not organized, and capable of lightning and heavy rain. No day will be a washout.

We dry out some by Friday, staying steaming heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.