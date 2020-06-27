Saturday, June 27 Forecast

Saturday will warm and humid. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with a chance of showers and storms throughout the day. A front will push into the Ozarks, keeping us unsettled for Saturday. One or two could become strong to severe, the main threats would be heavy rain and damaging winds. Otherwise, expect rumbles of thunder and frequent lightning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s making for a hot and humid day under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.





Monday our unsettled pattern returns with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. These storms don’t look organized, no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all be very similar. Chances of showers and storms each day with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

It looks like shower chances will be early in the day on Friday with more sunshine in the afternoon.