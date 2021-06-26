Saturday, June 26 Morning Forecast.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 74°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 91° 74°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 87° 70°

Sunday

84° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 84° 68°

Monday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Tuesday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 69°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
71°

74°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
74°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

74°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
74°

75°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
79°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
81°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
83°

83°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
82°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
77°

76°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
76°

A front is stalling out over the viewing area causing strong to severe storms Saturday. Scattered storms are possible throughout the day. Flash flooding is still a concern with storms training over the same area with rainfall rates 2-3 inches an hour. North of the interstate we will see most of the rainfall accumulations. If there is standing water on the road turn around don’t drown! Storms are still pushing eastward from Kansas moving into central Missouri and will continue into the overnight hours. Most storms will weaken overnight, but there will be a slight chance for strong to severe storms. The primary threats with the storms this evening and overnight are hail up to half dollar size winds up to 60mph, and flooding. Temperatures will be cooling down tonight to the mid-70s with scattered storms.

Saturday, another round of scattered storms is possible with a marginal risk for severe storms from Fayetteville, Branson, Ava, Mountain Grove, and north of these locations. The main impacts will be gusty winds, lightning, and the potential for flooding. Saturday will have dry pockets and won’t be a complete washout. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow before a cold front finally pushes through Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday temperatures are going to be slightly cooler in the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible for Sunday and into next week with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
74°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
73°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

79°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.
73°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100