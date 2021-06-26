Saturday, June 26 Morning Forecast.

A front is stalling out over the viewing area causing strong to severe storms Saturday. Scattered storms are possible throughout the day. Flash flooding is still a concern with storms training over the same area with rainfall rates 2-3 inches an hour. North of the interstate we will see most of the rainfall accumulations. If there is standing water on the road turn around don’t drown! Storms are still pushing eastward from Kansas moving into central Missouri and will continue into the overnight hours. Most storms will weaken overnight, but there will be a slight chance for strong to severe storms. The primary threats with the storms this evening and overnight are hail up to half dollar size winds up to 60mph, and flooding. Temperatures will be cooling down tonight to the mid-70s with scattered storms.

Saturday, another round of scattered storms is possible with a marginal risk for severe storms from Fayetteville, Branson, Ava, Mountain Grove, and north of these locations. The main impacts will be gusty winds, lightning, and the potential for flooding. Saturday will have dry pockets and won’t be a complete washout. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow before a cold front finally pushes through Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday temperatures are going to be slightly cooler in the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible for Sunday and into next week with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-80s.