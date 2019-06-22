Saturday, June 22 Forecast

Another Hot & Humid Day Saturday —



Saturday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top off again in the lower 90’s, with dewpoints in the 70’s, and feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. We’ll have a few clouds during the day but we will see mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with a chance at showers and storms. These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and large hail with them.

Sunday, scattered showers and storms will continue through the day. Not everyone will see rain but most people will. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s. Another round of showers and storms will come through the Ozarks with the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy downpours with the potential for flash flooding.

Monday, showers, and storms will continue through the morning and move out through the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday, the sunshine returns and so does the hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Each day has the chance for an isolated shower, which is normal for this time of year.