Saturday, June 19 Overnight Forecast

It was another hot and muggy day across the region with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-90s. Tonight’s temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s low 70s but the air will still be muggy. Temperatures will remain hot for Father’s Day before a cold front cools the temperatures down.

Sunday ahead of a cold front temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s for the last day until next weekend. A cold front will sweep through late tomorrow bringing a chance for strong to severe storms along with it. There will be a marginal risk in places such as Stockton, Nevada, Clinton, Lake Ozark, and Rolla, level 1 out of 5. The main threats tomorrow will be gusty winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The sun will be out most of the day before the storms start to fire up tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. Most areas south of the interstate will remain dry throughout Sunday.

Monday the severe threat will shift to the south of Springfield to include Fayetteville, Harrison, Jasper, Marshall, Mountain Home, and Melbourne. These areas will be under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and a quick spin out cannot be ruled out. The storms will start around lunchtime. The storms will push off to the east early Monday evening. Some regions will see half an inch of rain to an inch of rain with localized higher amounts. Cooler temperatures behind the cold front will be felt starting Monday with highs in the low to upper 70s.

Tuesday it will feel very nice out with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine. As the weekend progresses temperatures will trend upwards with the 90s coming back by next weekend. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday and into the weekend.