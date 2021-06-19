Saturday, June 19 Overnight Forecast

Saturday

81° / 70°
Clear
Clear 0% 81° 70°

Sunday

92° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 92° 69°

Monday

77° / 54°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 76% 77° 54°

Tuesday

80° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 80° 59°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 84° 65°

Thursday

90° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 90° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

79°

12 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

It was another hot and muggy day across the region with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-90s. Tonight’s temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s low 70s but the air will still be muggy. Temperatures will remain hot for Father’s Day before a cold front cools the temperatures down.

Sunday ahead of a cold front temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s for the last day until next weekend. A cold front will sweep through late tomorrow bringing a chance for strong to severe storms along with it. There will be a marginal risk in places such as Stockton, Nevada, Clinton, Lake Ozark, and Rolla, level 1 out of 5. The main threats tomorrow will be gusty winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The sun will be out most of the day before the storms start to fire up tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. Most areas south of the interstate will remain dry throughout Sunday.

Monday the severe threat will shift to the south of Springfield to include Fayetteville, Harrison, Jasper, Marshall, Mountain Home, and Melbourne. These areas will be under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and a quick spin out cannot be ruled out. The storms will start around lunchtime. The storms will push off to the east early Monday evening. Some regions will see half an inch of rain to an inch of rain with localized higher amounts. Cooler temperatures behind the cold front will be felt starting Monday with highs in the low to upper 70s.

Tuesday it will feel very nice out with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine. As the weekend progresses temperatures will trend upwards with the 90s coming back by next weekend. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday and into the weekend.

Clear

Springfield Mo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
