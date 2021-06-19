Saturday, June 19 Midday Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 70°

Sunday

93° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 93° 71°

Monday

81° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 81° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 77° 56°

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 84° 64°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 87° 67°

Friday

89° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 69°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
87°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
83°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
79°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
73°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

It will be a very nice weekend to be on the lake, river, or even in a pool as temperatures are going to be hot again. Saturday is going to be another scorcher as temperatures top out in the low to mid-90s with sunny skies. It will be a few degrees cooler; however, it is still going to be very warm. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit outdoor time with heat. Heat Index values will still be at or slightly below 100 degrees tomorrow.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-90s with heat index values remaining at or below 100 degrees. Things will start to change late Sunday night into Monday morning when a cold front approaches the area from the west and pushing through Monday afternoon. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures that will be felt Monday and especially Tuesday when temperatures top out in the mid-70s! Right now the region will see half an inch to three-quarters of an inch in some places. Right now the heaviest precipitation looks to stay south of the region.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

82°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

86°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

83°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

87°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

84°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
