Saturday, June 19 Midday Forecast

It will be a very nice weekend to be on the lake, river, or even in a pool as temperatures are going to be hot again. Saturday is going to be another scorcher as temperatures top out in the low to mid-90s with sunny skies. It will be a few degrees cooler; however, it is still going to be very warm. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit outdoor time with heat. Heat Index values will still be at or slightly below 100 degrees tomorrow.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-90s with heat index values remaining at or below 100 degrees. Things will start to change late Sunday night into Monday morning when a cold front approaches the area from the west and pushing through Monday afternoon. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures that will be felt Monday and especially Tuesday when temperatures top out in the mid-70s! Right now the region will see half an inch to three-quarters of an inch in some places. Right now the heaviest precipitation looks to stay south of the region.