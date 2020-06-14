Saturday, June 13 Overnight Forecast

Did you like the weather today? Well, guess what? It sticks around for the rest of the weekend and into the workweek! Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80’s can be expected for the next several days.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday will be much like Saturday. A front will sag into the Ozarks, bringing an isolated shower chance, healthiest east of Springfield. Otherwise, mostly sunny and dry conditions can be expected with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Monday, more sunshine can be expected with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

An area of high pressure stays in control of our weather, keeping us sunny and rain-free most days. Can’t rule out an isolated shower during the afternoons but those chances are very low.

Tuesday will be hot with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday clouds will increase and Saturday a chance of showers returns.