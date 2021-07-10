Saturday, July 9, Morning Forecast

Friday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 71°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 68°

Sunday

78° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 60% 78° 63°

Monday

79° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 79° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 73°

77°

2 AM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
78°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
79°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
81°

82°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
83°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
83°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
80°

79°

8 PM
Strong Storms
88%
79°

77°

9 PM
Strong Storms
95%
77°

72°

10 PM
Strong Storms
94%
72°

70°

11 PM
Strong Storms
90%
70°

71°

12 AM
Strong Storms
72%
71°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

The severe risk for thunderstorms will become more widespread Saturday, with a slight risk for strong to severe storms across the region. This is a level 2 out of 5: any storm that ramps up will have the potential for; strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and a brief spin-up tornado that cannot be ruled out. The warm front lifts to the north: bringing a warm and humid Saturday morning before a cold front rolls in. Ahead of the cold front, a few storms will fire up mainly north of the viewing area. By this afternoon, more widespread showers and storms fire up behind the front. Some discrete storm cells will be possible, but it will mainly be a line for storms sweeping through.

The storms ramp up after 3 pm with more discrete cells before moving southward, becoming a line of storms. These storms will shift south along the interstate around the late evening before moving south of Springfield by late tonight night. These storms will finally exit the region around midnight or a little later. Some storms could put down 1-3 inches of rainfall with localized higher amounts of 4-5 inches. If the storms move slower than anticipated: these rainfall amounts will be higher. Now is the time to download the KOLR10/Ozark Fox Weather App before the severe weather hits. You can get the forecast and weather alerts right at the tip of your fingers no matter where you are, no matter what time of day it is. The severe weather threat is this afternoon into late tomorrow night. Stay weather aware tomorrow especially if you are going to be participating in outdoor activities tomorrow.

Temperatures are going to be slightly cooler tomorrow, thanks to the cold front. The good news, this front will bring temperatures to be ten degrees cooler than the average temperature for this time of year! Sunday temperatures will top out in the 70s for most of the region. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday, but they will not be as widespread as Saturday. Temperatures were very warm today with dew points in the 70s; this made it feel very steamy outside today.  A few places had index values in the triple digits!

The cooler temperatures will stick around Monday before warming up Tuesday through the back half of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower or storm possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower or storm possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Branson

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

West Plains

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Jamie Warriner
