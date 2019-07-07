Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Saturday, July 6 Overnight Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Chance of Showers/Storms Continue into Monday —

Saturday was mostly quiet across the Ozarks with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and mostly cloudy conditions. Showers and storms over parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas will move north and east, clipping our southwestern counties. These showers and storms can bring heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and maybe gusty winds with them. Areas who receive heavier pockets of rain should be aware of any low water crossings as flash flooding will be a concern. Areas that do not see rain will see mostly cloudy and quiet conditions. Patchy fog is also a possibility with little to no wind. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s in the lower 90’s with mostly cloudy conditions. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms are possible, so keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday to start off your work week, there is a chance of afternoon showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday looks quiet, hot, and humid with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday, a cold front will push into the Ozarks, bringing a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Thursday through the weekend look quiet, with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
71°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
72°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Tuesday

90° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Wednesday

90° / 69°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 69°

Thursday

87° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 65°

Friday

89° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 89° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

80°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
82°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
84°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

85°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
78°