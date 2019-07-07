Saturday, July 6 Overnight Forecast

Chance of Showers/Storms Continue into Monday —

Saturday was mostly quiet across the Ozarks with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and mostly cloudy conditions. Showers and storms over parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas will move north and east, clipping our southwestern counties. These showers and storms can bring heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and maybe gusty winds with them. Areas who receive heavier pockets of rain should be aware of any low water crossings as flash flooding will be a concern. Areas that do not see rain will see mostly cloudy and quiet conditions. Patchy fog is also a possibility with little to no wind. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s in the lower 90’s with mostly cloudy conditions. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms are possible, so keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday to start off your work week, there is a chance of afternoon showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday looks quiet, hot, and humid with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday, a cold front will push into the Ozarks, bringing a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Thursday through the weekend look quiet, with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.