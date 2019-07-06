Saturday, July 6 Forecast

Breaking News
Chance of Storms Continues into the Weekend —

Saturday & Sunday, temperatures will vary depending on who sees more sun and who sees more showers and clouds. Overall, temperatures will top off in the 80’s. Another round of pop-up showers and storms is likely especially during the afternoon hours. We are stuck in this pattern of rounds of showers and storms during the afternoon which is normal for this time of year. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary threats with these storms. With already saturated soils and aggravated rivers and creeks, flash flooding is still a concern specifically where showers tend to linger longer. Good news is you can give your sprinklers a break and let the rain do its job on your grass and plants! Overnight temperatures will stay in the lower 70’s with lingering showers Saturday night.

Monday to start off your work week after the holiday weekend, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon once again. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday look mostly dry with maybe a shower chance on Wednesday. An area of weak high pressure will build in bringing temperatures into the lower 90’s and mostly sunny conditions.

Cloudy

Springfield

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
66°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Branson

68°F Fog Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 65°
% ° 65°

Saturday

87° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 71°

Sunday

87° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Monday

87° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 72°

Tuesday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 70°

Thursday

87° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
77°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°