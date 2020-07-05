Saturday, July 4 Overnight Forecast

We saw rounds of showers and storms today. A few places picked up quite a bit of rainfall today. Those showers will continue to fade away overnight.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with mostly starry skies, a great night for fireworks!

Sunday will be drier. Temperatures will in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Hot & humid conditions can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

An area of high pressure will move in, keeping us quiet and warm. There will be a daily chance of isolated showers and storms. We won’t be looking at any washout days and not everyone will see rain during the week.

Monday, when you return to work, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. A daily chance of showers is possible during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday will be another sunny day with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s and overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Thursday and Friday will have a healthier chance of showers and storms with temperatures in the lower 90’s.

We are hot and humid again by the weekend.