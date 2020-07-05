Saturday, July 4 Overnight Forecast

Weather

We saw rounds of showers and storms today. A few places picked up quite a bit of rainfall today. Those showers will continue to fade away overnight.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with mostly starry skies, a great night for fireworks!

Sunday will be drier. Temperatures will in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Hot & humid conditions can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

An area of high pressure will move in, keeping us quiet and warm. There will be a daily chance of isolated showers and storms. We won’t be looking at any washout days and not everyone will see rain during the week.

Monday, when you return to work, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. A daily chance of showers is possible during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday will be another sunny day with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s and overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Thursday and Friday will have a healthier chance of showers and storms with temperatures in the lower 90’s.

We are hot and humid again by the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 89° 70°

Sunday

90° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 70°

Monday

89° / 70°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 10% 89° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 71°

Thursday

92° / 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 30% 92° 72°

Friday

92° / 74°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
85°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

