Saturday, July 4 Forecast

Saturday, for the 4th of July, we’ll start off the day with spotty showers, not everyone will see rain, just keep an eye to the sky. Showers will be possible again during the afternoon but not as widespread. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions.

If you have any lake plans or are going camping, just bring the umbrella and remember to get off the water when thunder roars.

Your firework forecast looks warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s during any scheduled firework shows. Doing fireworks yourself? Just be careful, the ground is dry.





Sunday will be drier. Temperatures will in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Hot & humid conditions can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday, when you return to work, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. A daily chance of showers is possible during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday into the end of the week, daily summer-time showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 90’s and overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.