Saturday, July 4 Forecast

Holiday weekend forecast, 90's for next week --

Saturday, for the 4th of July, we’ll start off the day with spotty showers, not everyone will see rain, just keep an eye to the sky. Showers will be possible again during the afternoon but not as widespread. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions.

If you have any lake plans or are going camping, just bring the umbrella and remember to get off the water when thunder roars.

Your firework forecast looks warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s during any scheduled firework shows. Doing fireworks yourself? Just be careful, the ground is dry.

Sunday will be drier. Temperatures will in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Hot & humid conditions can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday, when you return to work, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. A daily chance of showers is possible during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday into the end of the week, daily summer-time showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 90’s and overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.

Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Saturday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Sunday

91° / 71°
More sun than clouds
Monday

91° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Tuesday

90° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Wednesday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
Thursday

92° / 72°
A few clouds
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

82°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

83°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

