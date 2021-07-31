Saturday, July 31 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 69°

Sunday

85° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 64°

Monday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 60°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 62°

Thursday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 63°

Friday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
73°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
52%
71°

69°

5 AM
Showers
38%
69°

70°

6 AM
Showers
35%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
82°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
82°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
2%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
73°

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Ozarks until Saturday at 9 pm. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas east and south of Springfield the Ozarks until Saturday at 9 pm. There are a few spotty showers and storms on the radar, but they will diminish into the overnight hours.

A cold front will push through the region tomorrow, which has increased the chance for showers and storms tomorrow evening. A Marginal Risk for some strong to severe storms is expected tomorrow for the Ozarks. The main threats will be gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding. Storms look to fire up tomorrow afternoon into the evening and move east and south into the region tomorrow evening into the overnight hours.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. The summertime ridge will back build into the west. This will help cooler, less humid air to slip into Missouri by the start of the week! After the showers and storms push out of the Ozarks Sunday morning, this will help cool temperatures to the low to mid-80s.

Light Rain

Springfield Mo

74°F Light Rain Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

80°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

80°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Rolla

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Thunderstorm

West Plains

76°F Thunderstorm Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
69°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

