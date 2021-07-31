Saturday, July 31 Overnight Forecast

Storms are continuing to fire up this evening moving, south, and east. These storms are producing a significant amount of lightning, gusty winds, and hail.

There is a Marginal Risk in effect for the Ozarks this evening, and the main threats are lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. If you are going to be outdoors, make sure to have a way to received weather alerts. If thunders roars, remember to go indoors. Storms will continue to fire up this evening and push south and east.

Overnight more storms will ramp up as the front dives further to the south. The storms will move into a line segment. Flashing Flood will be possible with these storms because of how much moisture they will drop. The best area for flash flooding will be the far eastern Ozarks. This region could receive 2.5″ to 4″ of rainfall this evening. Most of the Ozarks will receive rain overnight before they push to the south.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy before the clouds push out of the area resulting in a mostly sunny evening. A cooler and drier airmass will welcome the Ozarks Sunday with winds coming from the north.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will be low to mid-80s for most of the workweek before temperatures increase to near average.