Saturday, July 31 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 69°

Sunday

85° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 64°

Monday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 60°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 62°

Thursday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 63°

Friday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
52%
71°

69°

5 AM
Showers
38%
69°

70°

6 AM
Showers
35%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
82°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
82°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
2%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
73°

Storms are continuing to fire up this evening moving, south, and east. These storms are producing a significant amount of lightning, gusty winds, and hail.

There is a Marginal Risk in effect for the Ozarks this evening, and the main threats are lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. If you are going to be outdoors, make sure to have a way to received weather alerts. If thunders roars, remember to go indoors. Storms will continue to fire up this evening and push south and east.

Overnight more storms will ramp up as the front dives further to the south. The storms will move into a line segment. Flashing Flood will be possible with these storms because of how much moisture they will drop. The best area for flash flooding will be the far eastern Ozarks. This region could receive 2.5″ to 4″ of rainfall this evening. Most of the Ozarks will receive rain overnight before they push to the south.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy before the clouds push out of the area resulting in a mostly sunny evening. A cooler and drier airmass will welcome the Ozarks Sunday with winds coming from the north.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will be low to mid-80s for most of the workweek before temperatures increase to near average.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

79°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

80°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Rolla

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain

West Plains

74°F Rain Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
69°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

