Saturday, July 3, Overnight Forecast

A gorgeous day to start the weekend as temperatures were steady in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies. Temperatures are going to be cooling off tonight into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies. Thanks to a Canadian air mass that dove south into the United States temperatures are going to remain comfy into the weekend with less humidity.

It is going to be a great weekend for outdoor activity. An absolutely gorgeous holiday weekend on tap with mostly clear and dry conditions. The temperatures are going to be comfortable with low humidity levels. The water temperatures are going to be warm with light winds for boaters. However, you will want to check river levels after the recent rainfall and the currents might be running faster than normal.

If are you are going to the river you will want to check on river levels after the rainfall that has occurred over the past week. Don’t forget to bring sunglasses as the sun will be out all weekend and the UV Index will be high at 10. This index value has the potential to burn your skin in a matter of an hour especially if you are on the water which can reflect the rays back onto you!

As Sunday, July 4, arrives temperatures are going to be slightly increasing into the mid to upper 80s with some passing clouds. It is going to be another beautiful day with warm temperatures and low humidity levels. Sunday night is going to be very comfortable with temperatures in the mid-70s for any firework shows. The winds will be light which will be good for blowing the smoke out of the area during the firework show so the fireworks won’t be hidden by the smoke!

Monday temperatures are going to continue to increase into the upper 80s and 90s with a few clouds. The humidity will be returning by Tuesday as the high-pressure system shifts east. The next system that is being watched will come from the north and west bringing another few days of active weather. The cold front right now looks to slip through Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Some scattered showers and storms are possible late Wednesday. The chances for precipitation and storms will continue to stick around until Saturday.