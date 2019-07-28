Saturday, July 27 Overnight Forecast

Next cold front brings showers and storms —

After a sunny and more sticky Saturday, temperatures overnight tonight will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with a few clouds.

OVERNIGHT PLANNER shows temperatures dropping into the upper 60's and lower 70's with a few clouds tonight, staying warm and sticky. #kolr10wx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/FRYQYsIUuP — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) July 28, 2019

Sunday will be much like Saturday, warm and sticky conditions with temperatures near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase during the evening and overnight hours ahead of a cold front that will bring us our next rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s once again.

OZARK EMPIRE FAIR FORECAST: Heading to the fair tomorrow? We'll start off with plenty of sunshine and temperatures topping off near 90. Clouds will fill in through the afternoon ahead of showers that will come during the overnight Sunday. #kolr10wx #mowx pic.twitter.com/DmGTc9IWds — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) July 28, 2019

Early Monday a cold front will push in bringing scattered showers and storms to the Ozarks. Not expecting everyone to see rain and not expecting heavy downpours, but keep the umbrella handy won’t hurt. Between a quarter of an inch and one inch is possible with this round of storms. Little to no severe weather is expected. This front will stall across the Ozarks keep rain chances and clouds in the forecast daily. If storms set up into a line, we could see some gusty winds with them. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

NEXT RAIN CHANCES will come late Sunday night into the day on Monday. Less than an inch to around an inch of rain can be expected. This front will stall out across the Ozarks, so isolated shower chances are possible through the middle of the week each day. #kolr10wx #mowx pic.twitter.com/18MTX3MFBM — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) July 28, 2019

Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms will still be likely especially south and east of Springfield. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s.

Wednesday, there is a better chance of showers and storms because there will be a few ingredients that will aid in storm development: stalled front, moisture, and an upper-level disturbance. Temperatures will only top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Thursday through Saturday, we’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s each day. A shower or two cannot be ruled out.