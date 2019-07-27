Saturday, July 27 Forecast

Breaking News
Increasing humidity continues this weekend, next shower chances —

The area of high pressure will continue to shift east, bringing southerly winds to the Ozarks which will help increase our humidity levels. Dewpoints will continue to slowly increase back into the sticky and humid range.

Saturday, temperatures will top off near 90 under mostly sunny skies. It will feel humid with the increasing dewpoints. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, warm and sticky conditions with temperatures near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Showers will begin to move into the Ozarks through the overnight hours and into the morning.

Monday a cold front will push in bringing scattered showers and storms to the Ozarks. Not everyone will see rain with this front but it is a good idea to keep the umbrella handy. Little to no severe weather is expected with this round of showers. If storms set up into a line, we could see some gusty winds with them. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday into Thursday, temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 80’s, which is average for this time of year. A few places could hit 90 through the middle and end of next week. Shower chances may enter the forecast again by the weekend, something we will continue to keep an eye on.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

