Saturday, July 25 Overnight Forecast

It was another hot and humid day today. We keep the hot and humid conditions, as well as sunshine, into Sunday before rain chances return next week. We really need the rain chances too.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s under mostly starry skies.

Keeping an eye on the tropics, the Atlantic is very active with Hurricane Hanna impacting the southern coast of Texas. Two other areas of interest to watch as we head into August. No impacts to the Ozarks as of right now.

Sunday will be, again, hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and look before you lock; hot cars can be deadly to both children and pets.

As we head into Monday, our hot and humid pattern will shift west. This will open the door to cooler conditions and wetter conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a chance of showers and storms riding a stalled front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday, rain chances continue with temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more rain chances with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. We keep rain chances into the end of next week and possibly into the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Sunday

92° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Monday

89° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Tuesday

85° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
Wednesday

85° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
Thursday

87° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
Friday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

11 PM
Clear
10%
12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
4 AM
Clear
10%
5 AM
Clear
10%
6 AM
Clear
10%
7 AM
Sunny
10%
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
