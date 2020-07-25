Saturday, July 25 Forecast

Weather

Hot & humid weekend, more rain chances next week --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s under mostly sunny skies. I’m not completely ruling out a spotty shower or two but most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday will be, again, hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and look before you lock; hot cars can be deadly to both children and pets.

As we head into Monday, our hot and humid pattern will shift west. This will open the door to cooler conditions and wetter conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a chance of showers and storms riding a stalled front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday, rain chances continue with temperatures in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more rain chances with temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 94° 72°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 10% 93° 73°

Monday

91° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 69°

Tuesday

87° / 68°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 87° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 69°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
94°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

Trending Stories