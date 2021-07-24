Saturday, July 23 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 71°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Monday

92° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 74°

Tuesday

93° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 73°

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Thursday

97° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 97° 73°

78°

2 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
3%
76°

74°

5 AM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
2%
73°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
81°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
5%
84°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
4%
89°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
91°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
87°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
4%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
5%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
8%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
6%
78°

Saturday, there will be a few clouds around. As daytime heating ramps up, a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours before dissipating after sunset.

Today temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with a few clouds around and a handful of storms. If you are heading to the charity golfing tournament today, you will want to make sure you drink plenty of water and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes as temperatures will be in the low 90s by 1 pm.

A cold front will creep closer to the Ozarks by this evening into Sunday bringing, widely scattered storms possible Sunday afternoon. Sunday will have a better chance of showers and storms compared to Saturday.

Temperatures Sunday will remain in the low to 90s across the Ozarks, with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms.

This weekend is the time to be out in the water as heat index values will range from 95 to 105 over the weekend. Some clouds will be around Saturday with Southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Sunday’s lake forecast will be similar, with a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Winds will be relatively calm, so you won’t have to worry too much about white caps.

The ridge continues to build over the United States next weekend with a chance for showers and storms Monday before being engulfed by the summer ridge.

The last week in July will not reflect the month of July as temperatures will be well above average. The best shot for some rain and relief will be Monday before the temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week. Once that ridge builds over the Ozarks, the rain chances will be very slim.

Clear

Springfield Mo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low around 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

