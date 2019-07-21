Saturday, July 20 Overnight Forecast

HEAT ALERTS EXTENDED until 8 PM Sunday, relief in reach —

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for counties along and north of I-44 until 8 p.m. SUNDAY evening. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90’s with feel-like temperatures above 105 degrees. HEAT ADVISORY continues for counties along and south of I-44, including Greene County and Springfield until 8 p.m. SUNDAY evening.

THINGS TO REMEMBER DURING EXTREME HEAT: check on the pets and elderly, never leave a child or pet in a hot car, wear light-colored clothes, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks inside if you can. Know the signs for heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday will be a transition day. Temperatures will still top off in the lower to middle 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits area-wide for one final day. Clouds will fill in ahead of a cold front that will chip away at the heat dome. The cold front will push later in the evening and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Marginal Risk for severe weather with this front. If these storms form into a line, damaging winds will be the main concern. There is plenty of atmospheric moisture for these storms to squeeze out so flash flooding will also be a concern. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s.

Scattered shower chances continue through the day Monday, tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the upper 80’s with feel-like temperatures being around actual temperatures!

A less humid airmass will move in behind the cold front bringing temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s and dewpoints in the 50’s and 60’s! Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions!

Very comfortable and dry conditions can be expected through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures start to turn higher by the end of the week and into the weekend.